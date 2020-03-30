The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement. The forecast includes a spring snowstorm bringing light snow to the Idaho-Wyoming border region.
On Monday afternoon, rain and snow will once again develop in the Idaho-Wyoming border region, from Macks Inn south all the way to the Bear Lake basin. The snow will last through Tuesday afternoon.
While most snow totals will range from 1 inch to 5 inches, Teton Pass on Idaho State Route 33 may receive 6 to 10 inches of snow.
Those attempting travel into Wyoming or Montana should be ready for hazardous winter driving conditions starting Monday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday afternoon.