The National Weather Service has issued a special statement reporting snow and rain showers will continue this evening and overnight, with snow levels around 5500 to 6000 feet.
Periods of heavy snow are possible, particularly impacting mountain passes such as Malad, Fish Creek, Georgetown, Geneva, Border and Emigration.
Difficult driving conditions on slick and snowy roads may be experienced. Lowered visibility is also expected in these conditions.
Tonight, the band of precipitation will shift south and east and impact areas from Preston to Bear Lake. Precipitation should end Tuesday morning shortly after sunrise across the Bear Lake area.
Generally 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected with locally higher amounts possible.
Remember to slow down when traveling in winter driving conditions and allow extra time to reach your destination.