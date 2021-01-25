Idaho National Guard members have been busy lately lending critical assistance both at home and out of state.
They recently provided security support at the nation’s Capitol during the inauguration of President Joe Biden; now they’re aiding in a growing number of COVID-19-related missions at home.
On Monday morning, six National Guard members trained at Portneuf Medical Center to assist in COVID-19 screenings at hospital entrances.
They’re part of Agile Response — a statewide mission supported by a joint task force of Air and Army National Guard members.
“We appreciate the support the Idaho National Guard will bring to our COVID-19 screening process,” says Jordan Herget, CEO of PMC. “The specialized care required for COVID-19 patients has strained staffing and with the National Guard’s support, we can reallocate critical resources to providing patient care.”
Maj. Jennifer Pate explained that screeners at PMC entrances take temperatures of those wishing to enter the hospital and also ask them questions such as whether or not they’ve had COVID-19 symptoms and if they’ve recently visited COVID-19 hotspots.
Pate said the soldiers have been asked to remain at PMC through March. Prior to their arrival, PMC medical technicians had to help with screenings. They’ll now be freed to assist with medical work.
Pate said the joint task force is providing similar screening assistance at West Valley Medical Center in Boise.
In Pocatello, task force members continue to help with medical testing at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena. The National Guard has had an especially large response at the Fort Hall Reservation, where 33 members are helping with a host of missions. One group is assisting with mobile testing at two reservation clinics. Others are distributing food to people in quarantine. Soldiers are also helping with contact tracing and gathering Tribal data that will be of use to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We have about 200 soldiers active on orders in the state of Idaho now,” said Maj. Robert Taylor, a National Guard spokesman. “We’re hoping to increase that number.”
On Sunday, 300 National Guard soldiers returned from a deployment to Washington, D.C., where they supported approximately 26,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen in bolstering security during the inauguration.
Taylor said shortly after their return, he saw a long line of soldiers waiting to sign up to help out with Idaho’s statewide coronavirus response.
He said soldiers were divided into several teams and helped in a host of different capacities in Washington, D.C.
“It was an honor for our soldiers and airmen to be a part of a tradition of ensuring the peaceful transition of power — an act that separates us from many other countries around the world,” Taylor said.
Though the National Guard members were part of an extremely large security detail, Taylor noted the National Guard has assisted with security at every inauguration.
Taylor said the FBI conducted a security vetting of the members. Though much has been said in the media about heavy scrutiny of National Guard members’ backgrounds prior to the inauguration, Taylor said no Idaho soldiers or airmen were sent home, and only a few soldiers were prevented from participating out of all the U.S. members.
Spc. Brett Peterson, of Blackfoot, was among the soldiers in Washington, D.C. Peterson was part of a team providing security of the U.S. Capitol building during the inauguration ceremony. He personally witnessed President Donald Trump boarding Marine One and flying off to Andrews Air Force Base to deliver his farewell address before heading for Florida.
“I’m big into politics, so it was nice to be able to help out and serve my country,” said Peterson, who has vacillated between a liberal and conservative ideology throughout the years and now leans Republican.
Peterson got to see the Capitol Rotunda for the first time. He photographed a spiderwebbed window inside of the Capitol — evidence of the insurrection that occurred in the building on Jan. 6. He was also given a brief period of time for sightseeing, visiting the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, and the Vietnam and Korean veterans war memorials.
Peterson believes the nation is well positioned to forge ahead, despite dire recent warnings by many in politics.
“Some people make predictions of devastation,” Peterson said. “I think the pendulum swings both directions and it doesn’t swing too far one way or another with the safeguards our founders set up.”
Peterson was lodged in a nice hotel near the National Mall and had to walk about five blocks through barricades to report to work in a secured area open only to foot traffic.
While photos have circulated recently of National Guard members sleeping inside of a parking garage, Taylor said all of Idaho’s soldiers and airmen were housed in nice hotels. He explained the parking garage was simply set up as a place where National Guard members could warm up, and they were greatly appreciative of having that option.
More than 400 members of the Idaho National Guard were previously deployed to Washington, D.C., in April to aid with civic unrest at the time.