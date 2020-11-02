NAMPA — Nampa became the fourth city in Idaho to declare itself a Second Amendment city in a unanimous vote Monday night.
Nampa City Council voted 5-0 during its regular meeting Monday to pass a resolution declaring Nampa a Second Amendment City. Second Amendment cities are those that adopt a resolution or law rejecting the enforcement of gun control efforts that are considered a violation of the Second Amendment, which ensures citizens have the right to keep and bear arms.
Nampa is the fourth city in Idaho to declare itself Second Amendment city, behind Star, Eagle and Saint Anthony.
Nampa's resolution states that the city opposes "the enactment of any legislation that would infringe upon the rights of the People to keep and bear arms and consider such laws to be unconstitutional and beyond lawful legislative authority."
The resolution also supports the Nampa Police Department and Canyon County Sheriff's Department and states that the city will not allocate funding for anything that could violate the Second Amendment.
Nampa resident Bob Gaddis was the first to bring up a request for Nampa to become a Second Amendment city during the council's Oct. 19 meeting. Councilman Jacob Bower supported his request. Councilman Victor Rodriguez said council members received several emails from residents following the meeting echoing Gaddis's request.
“This is a county that supports the right to bear arms,” Bower said Monday night.
More than 400 municipalities in 20 states have passed these kinds of resolutions. The state of Idaho already has a number of Second Amendment protections on the books, including open carry, concealed carry for anyone over the age of 18 and few firearm purchasing requirements.
Star and Eagle city councils' resolutions declare their cities as Second Amendment Sanctuary Cities, while Nampa's resolution declares itself a Second Amendment City. Star and Eagle's resolutions have additional language opposing any rule that "would require a firearms owners ID card or tax the possession of the firearms or ammunition."