The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wants to extend its appreciation and thanks to the many individuals, agencies, and businesses from around the state and country who have reached out and expressed their condolences to our agency and the family of our fallen Deputy.
Deputy Wyatt Maser started with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in April of 2019 and was on patrol in the early morning hours of May 18 when he responded to assist another Deputy on the Bone Rd. While attempting to take a female adult wielding a machete into custody, Sgt. Randy Flegel who was responding to the area to assist came upon the three in the roadway and struck Dep. Maser with his vehicle. Dep. Maser succumbed to his injuries after several Deputies and emergency personnel from the Idaho Falls Fire Department attempted life saving measures from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Sheriff Paul Wilde and the entire Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office are humbled at the outpouring of support for the Maser family and our Deputies. Dep. Maser was known as a hard working member of our team and family, and our hearts are filled with sadness at his loss. Full details on funeral arrangements are pending at this time, however it is tentatively scheduled for Friday May 22nd in the Idaho Falls area.
Many have reached out to our office inquiring about donations to the Maser family. A memorial fund had been set up by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #8 at the ISU Credit Union in Idaho Falls under the name “Bonneville County FOP, Wyatt Maser Memorial Account.” Those wishing to donate can contact ISU Credit Union by phone to make arrangements – 208-235-7100. We will release more details on funeral arrangements as they are set in the near future.