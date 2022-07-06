Mike Lindell, known as the MyPillow guy, is back at it again — suggesting there’s voter fraud in Idaho despite Republican and Democratic assurances that the state’s elections are fair and accurate.
In a news release earlier this year, the Idaho Democrats noted the “accuracy and integrity” of the November 2020 election in Idaho. And ahead of this May’s primaries, Idaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna echoed a similar message.
“Idahoans should have the utmost confidence that our elections are both fair and free,” Luna said in a statement. “In the state of Idaho, we have a history of safe and secure elections.”
This is the latest baseless election fraud allegation Lindell has made against Idaho. The founder and CEO of MyPillow Inc., far-right political activist and supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has made a number of dubious statements in recent years including unsubstantiated claims regarding COVID-19 and attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Idaho’s May primary had a number of high-profile races, but none more so than the governor’s race pitting against each other Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. Their campaigns for the highest office in the state attracted significant national attention.
McGeachin, who was endorsed by Trump, lost with around 32% of the vote to Little’s 53%.
The state conducted audits after the election. In Ada, Kootenai and Bonneville counties, the audits found perfect results — or no differences between the new hand counts and the already certified results.
Last November, the Ada County Elections Office recounted a few precincts in a Meridian City Council election and found no change in the results from the certified election.
But Lindell, speaking on his web video show with a caller who said he was from Idaho, questioned Idaho’s primary elections, despite substantial evidence to the contrary.
Mike Lindell says he is opening an investigation alleging Janice McGeachin (32%) was defrauded in the ID Gov race. He says he has “evidence piled all the way to the sun and back,” and that he is doing to melt down their voting machines and make prison bars for elections officials pic.twitter.com/6vLeoNjfia— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 5, 2022
“Idaho, we are not letting this sit idly by,” Lindell said. “Idaho’s at the front of the line.”
Last year, the Idaho Secretary of State’s office investigated allegations Lindell made that some votes for Trump were switched electronically to votes for President Joe Biden. Lindell alleged this happened in all 44 counties, but seven counties don’t have an electronic component of the vote counting process, as previously reported.
Trump won almost every single county in Idaho and won the state with over 63% of the vote.
Earlier this year, Idaho sent Lindell a cease-and-desist letter and a bill for over $6,000 it spent investigating his claims.
“I don’t care Idaho. Send me another bill. Send me another bill,” Lindell said on his show this week. “It’s kind of funny, I thought it would be so easy going to these red states and saying open up your machines and let’s see what happened in your state.”
Lindell is “very, very uninformed,” said Luna, the Idaho GOP Chairman.
“I have full confidence in the validity of the results and what was reported and I would think that Mr. Lindell, if he did his homework, he would see the same thing,” Luna said.
He pointed to the audits and reviews of the election and to a race in District 9, where a recount confirmed Scott Syme lost to Judy Boyle by just six votes.
Questioning the legitimacy of a vote can lead to questioning the winner’s legitimacy in office, Luna said, which is why Idaho was proactive in doing the audits.
“We can’t get into this pattern that every time there’s an election and we don’t like the results that we question whether there was integrity,” Luna said. “Not only will people begin to lose confidence in the election results but it removes the legitimate concerns that can be raised if there is an issue.”