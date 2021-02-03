POCATELLO — Multiple people suffered injuries in a crash involving at least three vehicles on Interstate 15 in Pocatello on Wednesday afternoon.
The 4 p.m. crash south of the freeway's Clark Street exit has resulted in state police shutting down Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello.
Motorists should avoid the area until further notice.
One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a tractor-trailer. The driver of an SUV involved in the wreck had to be extricated by emergency responders.
Multiple ambulances and fire trucks have responded to the crash along with state police.
Details on exactly how many people suffered injuries and how the crash occurred have not yet been released.
