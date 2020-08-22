CHUBBUCK — Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon on a busy Chubbuck street.
The 1:50 p.m. crash occurred in the 4500 block of Yellowstone Avenue just north of the Interstate 86 interchange.
At least two people were transported by Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the wreck, authorities said. Condition updates on the injured people were not immediately available.
The chain-reaction crash occurred on Yellowstone's southbound lanes and involved two Dodge pickups and a Mitsubishi sedan.
The sedan was totaled while the two pickups suffered minor damage and were able to be driven from the scene.
The crash partially blocked Yellowstone Avenue for about 45 minutes.
The wreck is being investigated by Chubbuck police who are expected to release more information soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.