Multiple people were reportedly injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 between Fort Hall and Blackfoot early Wednesday evening.
The crash involved a pickup truck pulling an empty car-hauler trailer and occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near milepost 85 around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
An emergency helicopter has been dispatched to the scene to transport injured individuals to the hospital.
State police and other emergency units have responded to the crash. State police said three of the four occupants of the truck were ejected from the vehicle and at least one of the victims is in critical condition.
The left northbound lane of Interstate 15 is partially blocked because of the wreck and motorists should avoid the area until further notice.
This is a developing story, so stick with idahostatejournal.com.