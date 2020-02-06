The following local school districts and schools have canceled all classes for Thursday due to the winter storms barreling through the region:
Salmon School District 291
Oneida County School District 351
North Gem School District 149
Blackfoot School District 55
Marsh Valley School District 21
Lillian Vallely School
Shoshone-Bannock High School
Idaho Science and Technology Charter School
Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy
Bingham Academy
Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center
In addition Rockland School District 382 has announced that all of its classes will start one hour later than normal on Thursday due to the snow.