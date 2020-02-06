School buses bus school closed stock image file photo winter storm snow east idaho
The following local school districts and schools have canceled all classes for Thursday due to the winter storms barreling through the region:

Salmon School District 291

Oneida County School District 351

North Gem School District 149

Blackfoot School District 55

Marsh Valley School District 21

Lillian Vallely School

Shoshone-Bannock High School

Idaho Science and Technology Charter School

Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy

Bingham Academy

Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center

In addition Rockland School District 382 has announced that all of its classes will start one hour later than normal on Thursday due to the snow.

