Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Challis and Stanley have all reported record-breaking temperatures this week.
Pocatello recorded a new daily high of 100 degrees on Monday, surpassing the previous record of 97 set in 2013. The city also tied previous highs of 97 (1966) on Sunday and 98 (1986) on Tuesday.
In Idaho Falls, temperatures climbed to 97 degrees on Monday, breaking the old record of 95 set in 2013, and 95 on Tuesday — one degree higher than the previous record set in 1986.
Stanley also saw temperature highs of 90 on both Sunday, a new record, and Monday, a tied daily record. In addition, Challis reported a new high of 98 on Monday and tied a previous record of 95 on Wednesday.
Dawn Harmon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service forecast office in Pocatello, says a strong, high pressure system centered over Nevada and Utah is responsible for the weather that may be a bit hotter than usual, but not completely unexpected.
“It’s not uncommon to get this kind of a heat buildup in the latter end of July and through the month of August,” she said.
While temperatures were predicted to drop slightly, falling into the mid 90s, on Thursday and Friday, Harmon said they could heat up again over the weekend.
Weather officials are encouraging people to take some extra precautions right now due to the high temperatures. They say it’s a good idea to wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and take frequent breaks when working outside.
Harmon also reminds people to keep an eye on their children and pets and suggests they check in on their elderly neighbors who may be more susceptible to the heat.
People should also stay indoors and in air-conditioned environment as much as possible, she said.
“Find a way to stay cool and definitely stay hydrated to help beat the heat,” Harmon said.
Officials with the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center are also urging people to be careful amidst the hot temperatures that coincide with fire dangers ranging from high to very high.
Sarah Wheeler, a fire information officer, says in recent weeks they’ve come across more than 60 unattended campfires that were still hot enough to start a wildfire if they escaped the fire ring. And some of them have.
“This year we’ve had such a major increase in use of public lands,” Wheeler said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted more people to recreate outdoors.
While she thinks it’s wonderful that people are getting out and enjoying everything that the National Forests have to offer, she wants them to remember that their actions today could affect the land for years to come.
“If you have a fire, plan ahead to take an extra 40 minutes to put the fire out before you leave,” Wheeler said, adding that the extinguished fire needs to be cold to the touch to ensure winds moving through the area can’t reignite the flames.
To help prevent fires from starting on roadsides, Wheeler also encourages people to make sure their vehicles aren’t dragging any chains and that their tires are in good shape.
“Take extra time (to make sure your equipment) is well-functioning before you head out to recreate,” Wheeler said.