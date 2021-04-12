Authorities are urging people to be more cautious following another fire-filled weekend.
There were at least eight fires reported in Southeast Idaho between Friday and Monday, some of which threatened and damaged structures.
“Residents need to be aware that many grasses and brush are still dormant coming out of winter and therefore extremely dry and primed to burn,” according to a news release from the Inkom Volunteer Fire Department. “Recent rain and snow events have provided some moisture; however, windy conditions before and after storms quickly dry out the dormant vegetation, which has not begun to draw moisture from the ground.”
Inkom firefighters responded to a wildfire at the top of Sorelle Road, north of Inkom, on Sunday afternoon.
They believe the fire was started by campfire embers that blew into some nearby grasses and brush. The flames then spread to the trees growing along the creek.
“A water tender and two brush engines responded to find a smoldering and creeping fire which was quickly extinguished,” according to the news release, which adds that the fire was contained to less than an acre. “No structures were damaged or destroyed and no injuries occurred.”
Late Sunday afternoon, firefighters saved a camper trailer and multiple sheds from a brush fire that ignited in a field north of Chubbuck.
Authorities said the fire along Yellowstone Highway near Kaigan Road began as a controlled burn. But the flames spread out of control around 4:10 p.m., scorching 4 acres before North Bannock firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.
The fire came close to a camper trailer and sheds but firefighters pushed back the flames. A fence on the property, however, was scorched by the fire.
The blaze did not result in any injuries or evacuations.
North Bannock firefighters had the fire contained in about 30 minutes.
Chubbuck police and Bannock County sheriff's deputies also responded.
On Monday afternoon, Chubbuck firefighters and Idaho State Police responded to a brush fire near the Interstate 86 Flying Y. It burned in the median between the east and westbound lanes.
That fire covered about one-quarter of an acre, Chubbuck firefighters said, adding that they aren’t sure what started it.
The Flying Y from Interstate-15 to Westbound 86 was temporarily shut down due to the fire.
No damage nor injuries were reported in the incident.
There were also five fires in Bear Lake County between Friday and Monday.
The largest fire started around 2 p.m. on Saturday and covered approximately 105 acres on Highway 30, about 5 miles from the Wyoming border.
Mark Parker, fire chief of the Bear Lake County Fire Protection District, says that fire was started by someone who was burning willows. The flames ended up jumping the railroad tracks and Highway 30.
Luckily, that fire burned mostly brush and no significant damage nor injuries were reported. But Parker said the flames did affect some state property.
Bear Lake firefighters also responded to two fires on Sunday.
The first occurred on Sharon Loop road outside of Liberty around 2 p.m.
Parker said flames from a burn barrel spread and burned not only a half acre of grass, but also an old shed.
Approximately an hour later, firefighters responded to a fire involving a hay feeder in the area of St. Charles Canyon Road and Highway 89.
Parker said someone had burned net wrapping that had collected in the hay feeder, which is a common practice. But there were still some hot ashes in the bottom of the equipment when they loaded a couple hay bales into it to go feed cows.
The hay ignited, but was quickly removed and no significant damage was reported in that incident.
Bear Lake firefighters also responded to a couple of other grass fires over the weekend.
Parker encourages people to get proper burning permits, monitor wind conditions and make sure they have adequate means to control any fires they start.
Inkom firefighters agree.
“If you are planning any burning on your property or starting a campfire in back country, we recommend you contact the local fire department to check conditions, get required burn permits, make sure you have plenty of water immediately available and closely monitor wind conditions prior to and during any burning,” department officials said in their news release. “In addition, don’t leave any fire unattended or assume it is out because you don’t see visible smoke. Heat can remain trapped under matted grass or ashes that appear burned and reignite as temperatures rise, humidity falls or wind speeds increase during the day.”