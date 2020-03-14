The spring-like weather that's so far defined March in East Idaho came to an end on Saturday morning with cooler temperatures, rain and snow.
The falling snow caused multiple crashes on Interstate 84 between Bliss and the Idaho-Utah border on Saturday morning and afternoon, prompting Idaho State Police to issue a warning to motorists to slow down.
"Motorists are advised to use caution due to winter weather driving conditions and slick roads," state police said in a Saturday afternoon press release.
State police said none of the wrecks on Interstate 84 had caused any injuries or deaths as of 1 p.m. Saturday.
The rain and snow are expected to continue falling on East Idaho through Sunday afternoon. Thunderstorms are also in the forecast for East Idaho on Saturday afternoon and evening, making the weather conditions in the region even more dangerous.
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for parts of East Idaho warning the public about the potentially hazardous driving conditions caused by the precipitation.
The Victor, Island Park, Kilgore, Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass and Pine Creek Pass areas are expected to receive the most snow -- 8 to 12 inches Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.
The storm could dump up to 9 inches of snow during that same time frame on the Dubois, Spencer and Monida Pass areas.
The rest of East Idaho including the region's biggest cities — Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg — could receive anywhere from no snow to up to 3 inches of snow.
The weather service said East Idaho's higher mountains could possibly receive a foot of snow Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon depending on the severity of the weather system moving through the region.
When it's not snowing in East Idaho Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon, rain is expected to fall.
The weather service said this weekend's snow will be wet and heavy and could bring down tree branches and power lines in East Idaho. Power outages are possible.
Elsewhere in the state, winter weather advisories calling for several inches of snow are in effect in the central Idaho mountains, including Stanley, Ketchum and Sun Valley, as well as in North Idaho.
Outside of Idaho, winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect in Washington state, Oregon, Nevada and Wyoming. Montana is under blizzard warnings, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories while all of Utah is under a hazardous weather alert because of the rain and snow.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest winter weather updates.