Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed multiple deaths associated with COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Two of the deaths were males from Caribou County. One was in his 60s and the other was in his 80s.

Another death was a male in his 90s from Bingham County.

This brings the total to 29 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.

For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.

For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.

Join us Monday-Friday at 11 a.m. for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.