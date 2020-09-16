POCATELLO — Firefighters are battling multiple brush fires along Interstate 15 in the south Pocatello area.
The fires are burning on the east side of the interstate and are causing the partial blockage of the freeway. Motorists should stay away from the area until the fires have been extinguished.
The fires were reported around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday and multiple fire and police units have responded to the area.
We have received no reports that the fires have resulted in any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures.
Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the brush fires.
