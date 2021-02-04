The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the poaching and waste of a mule deer buck in Bingham County.
The buck’s carcass was recently discovered on private property on the edge of Hell’s Half Acre in Game Management Unit 63 just west of Shelley.
Fish and Game estimates that the buck was shot sometime between the evening of Wednesday, Jan 27 and the evening of Friday, Jan 29. The head of the deer was removed along with its back straps. The rest of the carcass was left to waste.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact either District Conservation Officer Tim Klucken at 208-390-0626, or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
A reward is available for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.