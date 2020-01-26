Two to four inches of snow will fall Sunday night above 5,000 feet in the following areas:
Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School and Small.
Expect slick travel for the remainder of the night and possibly affecting the Monday morning commute. Mountain passes may be especially slick.