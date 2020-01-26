Winter precipitation is forecast to arrive this afternoon.
A rain/snow winter mix of precipitation is expected for Rexburg, St. Anthony, Rigby and areas nearby then expect only snow later this afternoon and evening.
From Ashton Hill and Island Park, Pine Creek Pass and Victor, expect almost continuous snowfall with a peak in snow intensity mid-afternoon. Those with travel plans today should allow for extra time to reach their destination and slow down when encountering slick and snow covered conditions.
Snowfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are possible between Idaho Falls and St. Anthony and is highly variable on the amount of warm air that inhibits snow production.
Snowfall amounts across Ashton Hill and Island Park are forecast between 2 and 5 inches with upwards of 5 inches forecast on Pine Creek Pass.
We are also monitoring a potentially developing convergence band in the overnight hours tonight, which would impact primarily St. Anthony to Idaho Falls, not to mention Dubois, the Arco Desert and possibly other areas further south of Idaho Falls.
This would increase snow amounts, create blowing and drifting snow and quickly reduce visibility in areas where the band sets up and passes through Monday morning.