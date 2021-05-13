POCATELLO — Mountain Valley Baptist Church in Pocatello is dedicating its new building and celebrating its third anniversary on Sunday, and the public is invited to participate.
“It would be our privilege to have the people of our city participate in our special event,” said Don Whitecar, pastor of the church.
A special worship service will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church, located at 202 S. Seventh Ave. A children’s church service will take place at the same time.
During the meeting, Whitecar says he will present a plaque dedicating the church building to the purpose of the Great Commission as described in Matthew 28:18-20 in the King James Version of the Bible.
In those verses, Jesus Christ sends his disciples to “teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost.”
“(We’re dedicating the building for the) use of the Great Commission, for God’s plan to spread the gospel,” Whitecar said.
Mountain Valley Baptist Church purchased the building, formerly First Presbyterian Church, earlier this year.
“We’re so very appreciative of the (First) Presbyterian Church people who helped us get into the building,” Whitecar said. “They were really helpful in making this process and transition very smooth. It wouldn’t have happened without their cooperation and help.”
Following Sunday’s worship service, Whitecar said they will celebrate the church’s third anniversary by serving a complimentary meal, including meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, rolls, brownies and other items.
That event will take place at the nearby Caldwell Park pavilion.
Whitecar opened Mountain Valley Baptist Church, which previously met in a storefront on Yellowstone Avenue, in May of 2018. He says their congregation has grown from approximately 30 to 50 people since that time.
“We’re an old fashioned, Bible-believing, Bible-preaching church,” Whitecar said, adding that they just try to follow what the scriptures tell them to do.
“We’re just a sincere church that preaches the Bible. We don’t think we know everything,” he said. “We’re just glad to be here and be part of the community.”
Those interested in learning more about the church and its services can visit www.mountainvalleybaptist.org. The church also offers rides to its services. If you need someone to pick you up, call 208-840-9876.