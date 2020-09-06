The recent roller coaster weather in East Idaho is forecast to continue this week with mountain snow and below-freezing overnight temps expected to start Monday evening followed by a warming trend that will bring the mercury to near 90 degrees by this coming weekend.
The culprit for this latest blast of winter is a cold front that's forecast to arrive in East Idaho on Monday, bringing potentially destructive winds to the region and cold temps.
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, freeze watch and red flag wildfire warning to alert the public about the unstable conditions forecast to begin Monday and end Wednesday morning.
The mountain snow could arrive between Monday evening and Tuesday morning in East Idaho. Up to 2 inches could fall on mountain areas above 8,000 feet, with Lemhi and Bear Lake counties forecast to be hit hardest.
The weather service said it's possible some of East Idaho's mountain passes around 6,000 feet in elevation could see a dusting of snow but for the most part the snow is not expected to impact travel in the region. The exception might be Lemhi County, including the city of Salmon, where a winter weather advisory has been issued and motorists are being urged to use caution because of the expected snowfall.
The freeze watch is in effect from Monday night until Tuesday morning and is calling for temps in the low 30s in much of East Idaho, including the Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Ucon, Iona, Mud Lake, Rigby, Rexburg and St. Anthony areas.
The weather service said another freeze watch will likely be declared for Tuesday night through Wednesday morning in East Idaho and that watch will probably be for the entire region, including the Pocatello, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Preston, Malad and American Falls areas. The Tuesday night-Wednesday morning freeze watch will likely call for temperatures in the 20s and Bear Lake County could see the mercury dip into the teens.
The weather service said the temps Monday night-Tuesday morning and Tuesday night-Wednesday morning will probably be cold enough to kill crops and damage outdoor plumbing.
East Idaho is also expecting to be hit by winds of up to 60 mph from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday, prompting the weather service to issue a high wind warning for the region. Monday's gusts are expected to be strong enough to cause high-profile vehicles such as RVs to overturn.
The weather service said that if you must drive in East Idaho on Monday use caution because the winds will make operating a vehicle difficult, especially on east-west roads such as Interstates 86 and 84 and Highways 20 and 26.
The winds are expected to be strong enough to knock down trees, branches and power lines, the weather service said. Widespread power outages are possible on Monday in East Idaho as a result.
The weather service is recommending that East Idahoans stay indoors and away from windows as much as possible on Monday because of the powerful gusts.
The winds are also expected to cause rough seas on the American Falls Reservoir so boaters might want to stay off the water on Monday.
Monday's high winds coupled with the expected low humidity are going to create a severe wildfire risk in East Idaho, prompting the weather service to issue a red flag warning — the most serious wildfire threat level — from noon to 11 p.m. Monday for the entire region.
Daytime highs in East Idaho on Monday will be in the 80s until the cold front arrives and on Tuesday they will be in the 50s and 60s before warming up to the 70s on Wednesday. Daytime temps will get even warmer on Thursday and Friday leading to Saturday and Sunday, when the mercury is forecast to hit the high 80s.
The colder weather forecast for Monday evening through Wednesday morning will be in stark contrast to this weekend's record-high temps.
Saturday saw Pocatello reach a daytime high of 100 degrees, breaking the city's previous Sept. 5 daytime high record of 98 degrees set in 1976. Prior to Saturday Pocatello had never had a 100-degree day past August.
Burley also reached a record daytime high on Saturday when the mercury rose to 98 degrees. Burley's previous Sept. 5 record daytime high was 96 degrees set in 1955. Saturday's 98-degree temps in Burley were that city's hottest September weather ever.
The story was the same in Challis, where Saturday's 98-degree daytime high smashed that city's previous Sept. 5 record of 93 degrees set in 1928. Saturday's 98-degree temps in Challis were also that city's hottest September weather ever.
Not to be left out, Idaho Falls' 97 degree daytime high on Saturday broke that city's previous Sept. 5 record of 94 degrees set in 1955 and tied with Sept. 3, 1950, for the city's hottest September day ever.
Also on Saturday Stanley's daytime high hit 91 degrees, good enough to break that city's previous Sept. 5 record of 88 degrees set in 2017.
On Sunday Challis set another new record daytime high of 91 degrees, barely breaking the previous Sept. 6 mark for that city of 90 degrees set in 1988.
This is the second week in a row in East Idaho that's quickly moving from record high temps to winter-like weather including mountain snow.
Elsewhere, red flag and wind warnings are in effect in much of the rest of Idaho as well as in all surrounding states.
Much of Montana is also expecting snow and winter weather advisories have been issued there while parts of central and western Wyoming are under winter storm watches in anticipation of snow.
