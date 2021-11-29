Motorist charged with aggravated DUI following early Saturday crash By Journal staff Nov 29, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Diaz-Shelman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A motorist was charged with aggravated DUI after crashing a vehicle near where Center Street merges onto Interstate 15, Pocatello police said. Story continues below video Police arrested Alfredo Diaz-Shelman following the 2:36 a.m. crash on Saturday. Police said an officer witnessed the crash, and a passenger in Diaz-Shelman's vehicle was hospitalized. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Police Motorist Alfredo Diaz-shelman Highway Crime Criminal Law Dui Crash Passenger Officer Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Idaho State JournalCustomer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available! Trending Today Articles ArticlesOne injured when pickup trucks collide at busy Pocatello intersectionMorton Buildings announces Dec. 14 groundbreaking for manufacturing facility at Pocatello Regional AirportFATAL ATV CRASH: Injured woman dies after being airlifted to local hospitalFamily, friends still grieve disappearance of young Idaho woman 27 years laterJudge reduces sentence of woman who carved victim's face in kidnapping caseIntoxicated man arrested after crashing into residenceDavid Worley answers questions from Idaho State JournalDriver killed in crash identified as missing Montana manTax relief, economic development remain key campaign issues for mayoral candidatesBannock County conducting internet speed survey, plans to improve broadband infrastructure Video Highlights Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Painting Painting Home Repair Services REYES HOME IMPROVEMENT AND REMODEL Painting DJ Construction Painting and Home