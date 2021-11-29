Alfredo Diaz-Shelman

A motorist was charged with aggravated DUI after crashing a vehicle near where Center Street merges onto Interstate 15, Pocatello police said. 

Police arrested Alfredo Diaz-Shelman following the 2:36 a.m. crash on Saturday. Police said an officer witnessed the crash, and a passenger in Diaz-Shelman's vehicle was hospitalized. 