POCATELLO — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car on Friday night on the city's west side, police said.
The crash occurred around 9:25 p.m. at Valleyview Drive and Highland Boulevard.
Pocatello police said the man driving the motorcycle suffered a broken leg in the collision and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
The man's name and an update on his condition have not been released.
The crash is being investigated by Pocatello police who have not yet provided further details on the incident.