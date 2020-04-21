A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after colliding with a car at a busy Chubbuck intersection early Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 12:10 p.m. at Yellowstone Avenue and Chubbuck Road.
The motorcyclist appeared to be seriously injured following the accident and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The motorcyclist's name and condition have not yet been released.
The crash partially blocked the intersection for about 30 minutes. The impact of the collision left both the motorcycle and car with significant damage.
Chubbuck police and fire units as well as Bannock County sheriff's deputies also responded to the crash.
