POCATELLO — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after colliding with a pickup truck towing a trailer on Friday afternoon near the Westwood Mall.
The 12:30 p.m. crash occurred at Garrett Way and Moreland Avenue.
The adult male motorcyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries when he collided with the pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer, Pocatello police said.
The motorcyclist was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment, police said.
His name and the name of the pickup truck driver have not been released. The pickup driver was not injured.
The crash left the man's motorcycle totaled while the pickup truck suffered minor damage.
The wreck partially blocked Garrett Way for over an hour.
The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police.