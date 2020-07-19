A motorcyclist died in a crash south of Pocatello on Sunday.
Authorities confirmed that a man riding a motorcycle died at the scene of the noon crash on Mink Creek Road near South Fork Mink Creek Road.
There were no other vehicles involved.
The crash resulted in Mink Creek Road being temporarily blocked and as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday authorities were still urging the public to avoid the area because of the presence of emergency personnel.
Idaho State Police are investigating the crash and are expected to release more information soon including the motorcyclist's identity.
