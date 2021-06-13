GRACE — A motorcyclist died of injuries he suffered in a head-on crash with a car on a highway south of Grace late Sunday afternoon.
The Caribou County Sheriff's Office reported that the adult male motorcyclist was traveling on a 2007 Harley Davidson southbound on Highway 34 around 4:30 p.m. when he attempted to pass a vehicle and struck a northbound 2014 Ford Focus compact car.
The head-on collision resulted in the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, being ejected onto the roadway while his motorcycle careened off the highway, authorities said.
The motorcyclist was airlifted via emergency helicopter from the scene to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where he died of his injuries, the Sheriff's Office reported. His name has not yet been released.
The Sheriff's Office said the Ford Focus was driven by a 24-year-old woman who suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. Her heavily damaged car came to a stop on the highway's northbound lane following the collision.
The woman was transported by ambulance to Caribou Memorial Hospital in Soda Springs for treatment of her injuries, authorities said.
The crash shut down Highway 34 for two hours.
The Caribou County Sheriff's Office is urging local motorists to drive carefully considering all the recent wrecks, including a Saturday morning collision between a tractor-trailer and car on Highway 30 in the Fish Creek Summit area.
The adult male driver of the car was transported via ambulance to Caribou Memorial Hospital in Soda Springs for treatment of non-life threatening injuries as a result of the wreck, authorities said. The collision partially blocked Highway 30 for about 90 minutes.
Following Sunday's fatal crash on Highway 34 Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey reminded motorists that Idaho is currently experiencing its "100 Deadliest Days," the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when most of the state's fatal motor vehicle crashes occur.
"Please be extra careful and give yourself extra time to get to your destinations and use all the safety equipment you have available for your use," Mabey said. "It is going to be a beautiful summer. Let's make sure we make it through safely."