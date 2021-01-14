POCATELLO — A motorcyclist is fighting for his life at a local hospital after losing control and crashing on a residential street near the Westwood Mall on Thursday morning, Pocatello police said.
The 9:33 a.m. crash occurred in the 400 block of McKinley Avenue, police said. The man was ejected from the motorcycle during the incident and ended up underneath a parked car on McKinley, police said.
Police said the motorcycle involved in the crash had been reported stolen from Utah and the entire incident remains under investigation.
Following the crash the man was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries, police said.
Police said that as of 1 p.m. Thursday the man was listed in critical condition in PMC's intensive care unit.
His name has not yet been released but police said he is a 47-year-old local resident.
Police said it's unclear what caused the man to lose control of the motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.
McKinley Avenue was shut down for over two hours by police because of the crash.