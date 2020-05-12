POCATELLO — A local man is facing up to 10 years in prison for allegedly leading police on multiple high-speed pursuits while driving a motorcycle through several residential neighborhoods in Pocatello on Saturday night.
Tyler Eugene Borchert, 22, of Pocatello, was charged with two counts of felony eluding after allegedly leading both Pocatello police officers and Bannock County sheriff’s deputies on separate high-speed vehicle pursuits reaching speeds in excess of 90 mph, according to police.
The incident began to unfold shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday when Borchert passed a Bannock County sheriff’s deputy on Jefferson Avenue while driving a 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle at an estimated speed of between 80 and 100 mph, police said.
The posted speed limit on Jefferson Avenue is 35 mph.
The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop but Borchert looked back at the deputy, refused to pull over and accelerated toward Alameda Road, police said.
After running a red light at the intersection of Alameda Road, Jefferson Avenue and Pocatello Creek Road, Borchert turned onto Pocatello Creek Road and began swerving around other motorists while traveling in the oncoming lane of traffic, police said.
The Bannock County sheriff’s deputy determined it was unsafe to continue the pursuit and disengaged, police said.
Borchert then passed a Pocatello police officer while travelling on Pocatello Creek Road. That officer then attempted to get Borchert to pull over and a second high-speed chase ensued, police said.
Other Pocatello police officers were already in the area of Pocatello Creek Road after receiving reports of motorcycles traveling at high rates of speed nearby, police said.
Before following Borchert onto Freeman Lane, one of the police officers involved in the chase clocked him travelling 95 mph in front of Edahow Elementary School, police said.
Near the 1200 block of Freeman Lane police lost sight of Borchert, but a perimeter was established in the area and a search for Borchert began, police said.
One police officer observed a male, later identified as Borchert, running into a canal between Freeman Lane and Booth Road. Eventually, police officers located Borchert hiding in the canal and he was subsequently arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello, police said.
During his arrest, Borchert told police that this was the first motorcycle he had ever owned, that he was dealing with many issues in his personal life and that he wished he would have died while being pursued by police, police said.
Judge David Hooste arraigned Borchert during a Monday hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse, during which he set Borchert’s bond at $10,000, according to court records.
Borchert posted his bond on Monday and was released from jail. He is due back in court on May 19 for a hearing in which prosecutors will try to prove that there is enough evidence against him to send his case to trial.
In addition to the 10 years in prison, Borchert faces up to $100,000 in fines if convicted.