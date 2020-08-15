POCATELLO — A man escaped injury Saturday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding caught fire near the Bannock County Courthouse.
The 2 p.m. incident occurred at the intersection of North Fifth Avenue and East Clark Street.
After the man noticed his motorcycle was on fire, he pulled over.
The Pocatello Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.
The motorcycle appeared to be heavily damaged by the fire but police said the man was not injured.
The motorcyclist's name has not been released.