The Highland High School cheerleaders would usually start the chant when the football team had a comfortable lead and about 5 minutes remaining on the game clock.
"Derek! Derek! Derek!"
The fan favorite was former Highland Rams wide receiver Derek Schulz, who didn't let his disability — mild ataxic cerebral palsy — stand in the way of achieving glory on the gridiron in the fall of 2013. Recently, Derek has devoted himself to making sure other people with disabilities in the community can enjoy similar experiences.
He and his mother, Sarah, have created their own nonprofit, Renegade Modified Sports, to introduce people with disabilities to sports.
Derek's condition affects his balance, coordination and depth perception, but it didn't stop him from making a memorable catch for the Rams on the turf inside of Holt Arena.
"We go against the norm," Derek said regarding the name of his organization. "We don't sit down and take it and go on about our lives."
He and his mother had hoped to launch the organization in 2019, but it was delayed by COVID-19. Now they have their nonprofit status and they've got a full slate of events on their schedule. Last year, they hosted a cornhole tournament fundraiser and a football camp.
They hosted their second Cornhole Throw Down Tournament on April 2, raising more than $1,600 from about 140 participants. The Pocatello Elks Lodge will soon give them additional funds raised from beer sales at the event. The cornhole organizations representing both the Idaho Falls and Pocatello areas assisted them, and the event received contributions from Phil Meador Auto Group, Franklin Building Supply and others.
Their next fundraiser will be May 12 at MOD Pizza, LLC, 4050 Yellowstone Ave., where 20 percent of pizza sales from anyone who mentions Renegade Modified Sports will go toward the nonprofit.
On May 21, they'll host a football camp for people with disabilities at the training field outside of Holt Arena. It will be staffed by Highland football players and coaches, including Coach Gino Mariani. The cost of participating is $40 per person. The nonprofit is seeking potential sponsors to help cover costs for participants who can't afford the fee.
On Aug. 20, they'll be hosting a second cornhole fundraiser at OK Ward Park.
They're also hoping to offer football practices at Idaho State University starting in June, along with a couple of games. And they're planning a baseball camp in August, with a short season of games.
"What I learned (playing football) is not just that you keep yourself accountable. Your team is going to keep yourself accountable," Derek said. "Team sports are a good character builder, but a lot of these guys (with disabilities) give up on themselves."
Derek, who now works at the Orange and Black Store in Historic Downtown Pocatello, said others tend to have lower expectations of people with disabilities, making it hard for them to meet their real potential.
"If I can do it, why can't you? That's kind of my thing on it," Derek said.
Derek and his mother came up with the idea for the nonprofit during a car ride shortly after his graduation.
"He wanted to do something that had meaning to give back to people with disabilities — to do something that would give them the confidence to strive to have dreams and goals and a support system," Sarah recalled.
Sarah plans to pursue grants for the nonprofit in addition to the fundraisers. She and Derek would like to help cover costs of people with disabilities working with personal trainers on Tuesdays and Thursdays at BA2 Athlete Training in Chubbuck.
The longterm goal is to acquire equipment and create a fitness center affiliated with Renegade Modified Sports.