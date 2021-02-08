In an instant, Amber Weber became a single mom raising four children with no significant source of income, while also taking a full schedule of college courses.
Not long ago, Amber and her husband, Colby, both 27, dreamed of starting careers at a common employer, planning to provide information technology services.
They were both taking IT classes online through University of Phoenix. Colby also had a full-time job with Virginia Transformer; Amber was a stay-at-home mom, home schooling the children.
Everything changed for Amber on Jan. 19, when Colby — who had been in extreme physical pain for a couple of years — died of suicide. He had three children and two step children. Amber's sister-in-law has launched a Go Fund Me campaign, which has already raised more than $2,800 to help with Colby's final expenses. The campaign, accessible at bit.ly/2Z07F6y, has a $10,000 goal.
Amber found Colby unresponsive on Jan. 17. He died two days later, and she's thankful that he was able to be an organ donor, giving his heart, kidneys and liver.
"He was a selfless person. He always put everyone else first," Amber said, adding her husband was the one who convinced her that she was good enough to go to college. "He had tons of people who loved him because of how kind he was."
Amber and her husband were optimistic that his chronic abdominal pain would go away after Colby had about 20 polyps removed last year. The pain, however, persisted. He also had intense headaches, acid reflux, chills and trouble with his digestion.
Several costly trips to see doctors yielded no answers as to the cause of his conditions, and he gave up his job in early November of 2020 to focus on his recovery. Recently, an ultrasound revealed a possible problem with his gallbladder, but Colby died before a doctor could study the matter further.
Amber said her husband had recently began voicing his frustrations that he was unable to help with bills and household chores. She repeatedly implored him to let go of his feelings of guilt.
"He always wanted to provide for the family so it was really hard when he couldn't because he was so sick," Amber said.
Amber said her family's savings has been exhausted and she plans to look for a job soon. She said she's fortunate to have a large tax return coming and a landlord who has temporarily reduced her rent. She's also applying for temporary disability benefits.
Statewide, deaths by suicide have been on the rise, according to state statistics. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare recently started posting numbers of deaths by suicide every month by county at https://www.gethealthy.dhw.idaho.gov/idaho-vdrs. Preliminary statistics for 2020 show there were 410 deaths by suicide in Idaho during 2020, up from 362 in 2019, but up by only a single death from 2018.
Lee Flinn project director of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, said Idaho's per-capita suicide rate ranks fifth in the nation.
"Idahoans are really struggling and it certainly is made worse by the pandemic, but we had a problem even before the pandemic with a high suicide rate," Flinn said.
The hotline is staff at all times. People may call 800-273-8255 or call or text 208-398-4357, even if they are feeling overwhelmed but not necessarily suicidal, Flinn said.
Flinn said the hotline has received between 1,000 and 1,300 calls per month throughout the past year. The hotline has been available for about eight years.
"From what we hear from people who call us, a lot of people think they're the only one struggling or something is wrong with them, and that's not the case. A lot of people struggle," Flinn said. "We would just want people to know, 'You're not alone.'"