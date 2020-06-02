Incumbent Ernie Moser defeated his opponent in the Republican primary for Bannock County’s contested commissioner’s post on Tuesday while incumbent Republican Anson L. Call II defeated his opponent in the Power County prosecutor's primary race.
Republican Power County voters also decided to nominate Joshua Campbell to be the county's next sheriff. He'll face off against Democrat Max Sprague in November.
In the only contested primary race in Bannock County, Moser received 3,659 votes en route to defeating Joel Jolley, who received 2,589 votes.
Moser will take on current Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen and Robert Ballard, who are both running as independents, as well as Democratic candidate Lisa Alexander in the November election.
A total of 12,172 ballots were cast in Bannock County for Tuesday’s primary, representing a turnout of 28.16 percent. Bannock County Elections Administrator Julie Hancock said Tuesday's turnout in Bannock County was well above average.
In Power County, Call received 861 votes on his way to defeating challenger Abe Luca, who received 280 votes. There are currently no Democratic candidates to face off against Call in the November election.
In the contested GOP primary for Power County sheriff, Joshua Campbell received 583 votes on his way to defeating challengers John Canfield (93 votes), Jesse Johnston (221 votes) and Gary Krell (249 votes). Longtime Power County Sheriff Jim Jeffries is retiring.
Voters in Power County also shot down a $2.95 million, 20-year general obligation bond to finish renovations needed to upgrade the Power County Hospital in American Falls. The referendum failed to get the necessary super majority to pass with 708 votes, or 43.49 percent, against to 920 votes, or 56.51 percent in favor.
Rockland School District voters approved a supplemental school bond levy in the amount of $210,000 with 123 votes in favor and 36 votes against.
A total number of 1,676 ballots were cast in Power County for Tuesday’s primary, representing an above average 48.6 percent voter turnout.