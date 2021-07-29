Morton Buildings, the industry leader in post-frame manufacturing and construction, has completed its plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Pocatello, Idaho, as part of its geographic expansion strategy. Located by the Pocatello Regional Airport, the new facility will service the company’s growing customer base in the northwest United States, with manufacturing and construction of agricultural, residential, and commercial building projects.
Illinois-based Morton Buildings has serviced customers in this region for over 10 years with construction center sales locations throughout Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado. “We’re looking forward to the expanded manufacturing capabilities our new Pocatello plant will provide to the area,” said Sean Cain, President of Morton Buildings. “The western region of our service area provides us with growth opportunities and the ability to sustain a highly capable labor force. The location next to the airport in Pocatello is ideal.”
John Russell, CEO and Chairman of the Board for Morton, added, “As a 100 percent employee-owned company, growth is an important component in increasing the retirement savings and broadening the career development opportunities for our employee owners. Our recent growth in the Northwest has positioned us to make this significant investment in Pocatello, and we are grateful for the reception we have received by the local community. After working with Bannock Development Corporation over the past months, we are confident that Pocatello provides a terrific base from which to serve the Northwest. We look forward to presenting our plan at the Pocatello council meeting on August 5, 2021, and then sharing more details with the community in the coming months.”
Morton Buildings specializes in post-frame construction, which provides superior strength and durability by transferring load through building columns, allowing structures to perform exceptionally well even in extreme weather. The design of these highly engineered wood-framed buildings allows for clear spans up to 150 feet, maximum energy efficiency, limited maintenance and efficient construction. For additional company information, visit mortonbuildings.com.
About Morton Buildings
Morton Buildings, headquartered in Morton, Illinois, is the industry leader in post-frame manufacturing and construction. At Morton, the difference is in the details. From our cutting-edge innovations and best-in-class warranty, to our craftsmen in the field, we are dedicated to surpassing expectations. Our legacy of excellence in construction spans more than a century and more than a quarter-million satisfied customers. Morton Buildings is 100% employee-owned and proud to be ranked #69 on the National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO) 2020 Employee Ownership 100 list, which includes the nation’s largest companies that are at least 50% owned by an employee stock ownership plan. For more information, please visit www.mortonbuildings.com.