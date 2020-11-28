IDAHO FALLS — Two Mormon missionaries were among the victims in an apparent crime spree perpetrated by two male individuals in Idaho Falls on Friday night.
No one was injured in the incidents and the suspects are still at large.
Idaho Falls police said they were first notified of the apparent crime spree around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the area of Woodruff Avenue near the Winco supermarket when the two male suspects in a dark red/maroon Dodge Durango exited the vehicle and approached another vehicle and demanded the driver of the other vehicle give them his cell phone. The driver told police he complied and that one of the suspects brandished a knife during the robbery, police said.
The driver, who said he did not know the suspects, told police he last saw the two males in their Durango heading westbound on nearby 1st Street.
The two suspects then came across two male Mormon missionaries walking on the sidewalk along 1st Street, police said. One of the suspects exited the Durango, brandished a knife and demanded a backpack one of the missionaries was carrying. Police said the suspect told the missionaries he wanted the backpack because he believed it contained drugs.
The missionary gave the backpack to the suspect, who then got back in the Durango and the vehicle continued heading west on 1st Street.
Police said prior to these incidents it's believed the two suspects were involved in a Friday evening disturbance at the Dillard's retail store in Idaho Falls during which they attempted to steal clothing before fleeing in their Durango.
The male suspect who brandished the knife is described as being a tan white person or light Hispanic with a dark colored goatee, police said. He's believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s and was wearing dark pants and a black hoodie with the hood up, police said. Police said witnesses could not provide a description of the second suspect other than that he was male.
The suspects' Durango is believed to be an older model with a luggage rack and storage container on the roof.
Police are asking anyone who lives or owns a business in the areas where the crimes occurred to check any security cameras they have for video of the suspects or their vehicle on Friday night, especially between 8:40 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
If you have any video or other information on the suspects please contact Idaho Falls police at (208) 529-1200. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org. Anyone who provides information to Crime Stoppers resulting in a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward, police said.