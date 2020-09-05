Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (10 in Bannock County, 13 in Bingham County, and 2 in Caribou County) in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 1821. Out of the 1821 cases, 1408 have recovered from COVID-19.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s case count is elevated due to delays in the positive lab report system. In addition, SIPH is now counting every case on the day we receive it, rather than waiting until we are able to make contact with each case.
For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.
- Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Orderat rebound.idaho.gov.
- Wear cloth face coverings in publicplaces.
- Practice social distancing(6ft).
- Stay home if you aresick.
- Avoid people who aresick.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashedhands.
- Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
Join us Monday-Friday at 11 am for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.