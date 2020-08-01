A day after Pocatello tied its all-time record high temperature, East Idaho saw new record highs set on Saturday as the hottest weather of the season continued.
Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Burley all set new record daytime highs on Saturday and the National Weather Service said the scorching temps will occur again on Sunday and Monday.
The mercury hit 101 degrees in Pocatello on Saturday, breaking the city's previous Aug. 1 record of 99 degrees set in 2004.
Temperatures hit 98 degrees in Idaho Falls on Saturday, breaking that city's previous Aug. 1 record of 97 degrees set all the way back in 1949.
Burley saw Saturday temps of 99 degrees, breaking that city's previous Aug. 1 record of 98 degrees set in 1992.
East Idaho will remain under a heat advisory because of the dangerously hot conditions until Sunday night, the weather service said.
The weather service said East Idaho's daytime highs will be 95 to 100 degrees on Sunday and it's possible some areas could even break the 100 degree mark. Monday's daytime high temps are expected to be in the mid-90s in East Idaho while Tuesday is expected to be cooler with daytime highs in the 80s, the weather service said.
Nighttime lows are forecast to be in the abnormally high 60 to 65 degree range in East Idaho throughout the weekend, the weather service said.
The weather service offered the following advice for coping with the scorching conditions: "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible."
Friday was a historic day in Pocatello as the mercury hit 104 degrees, tying the all-time record for hottest day ever in the Gate City.
The only other day that saw Pocatello ever hit the 104 degree mark was July 22, 2000.
Friday's 104 degree daytime high also broke the Gate City's previous record daily high for July 31 of 103 degrees also set in 2000.
Elsewhere in the region, Burley saw a daytime high of 103 degrees on Friday, tying that city's previous July 31 daytime high record also set in 2000. The mercury hit 93 degrees in Stanley on Friday, breaking the previous July 31 daytime high record for that city of 92 degrees, again set in 2000.
Heat advisories and/or excessive heat warnings calling for daytime high temps of 100 or more degrees are also in effect this weekend in south central Idaho including the Twin Falls and Jerome areas, southwest Idaho including the Boise and Mountain Home areas, and in parts of Oregon, Montana, Nevada and Utah.
The weather service said that if you must do outdoor work this weekend in East Idaho, you should take "frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments."
The weather service added, "Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."
