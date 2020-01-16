POCATELLO — A former Pocatello police officer charged with aggravated assault and attempted strangulation allegedly battered a woman and threatened her with a gun on New Year’s Day, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records.
Ryan R. Davis was arrested and charged with the felony crimes earlier this month. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial has been set for Feb. 3.
According to court records, Davis and the woman got into an argument at a local bar, where they were celebrating the start of the New Year. The woman became frustrated and walked home to the residence they shared on Poplar Street.
Davis arrived later and things got physical.
At one point, Davis allegedly grabbed the woman’s neck, making it difficult for her to breathe, according to court records. He also reportedly pulled her hair as she attempted to go up the stairs.
The woman was able to break free and run to the kitchen, where she got a bread knife to protect herself. She later put the knife down.
When the woman tried to leave the kitchen, Davis grabbed her and threw her “back and forth down the hallway,” according to court records.
A short time later, Davis allegedly got a handgun from the closet and placed it against the woman’s forehead. Then he turned the gun on himself and tried to get the woman to pull the trigger on two occasions, according to court records. Instead, she resisted him and talked him into putting the gun down.
The woman was eventually able to leave the house and walk to a relative’s home. She was transported by private vehicle to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
Court records indicate that the victim sustained a broken wrist and bruises on her knees and neck during the incident.
Davis was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted strangulation. If convicted of both crimes, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Davis previously worked for the Pocatello Police Department, but left in the fall of 2019, according to authorities. He had been with the department for roughly three years.