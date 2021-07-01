Police on Thursday released more information about the charges two local brothers will face in connection to several incidents across the region including an alleged robbery at a Pocatello bank drive-thru ATM.
Pocatello police said there are pending aggravated weapons charges against brothers Nathen Hamilton, 26, and Micole Hamilton, 23, both of Pocatello.
Nathen Hamilton was arrested after a standoff with Pocatello police SWAT officers on Tuesday and Micole Hamilton was arrested after the vehicle he was in was pulled over by Pocatello police on Wednesday.
While Pocatello police began searching for the brothers following the June 24 robbery at a US Bank drive-thru ATM in the Gate City, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says warrants related to theft and aggravated weapons charges are pending against both men for other alleged crimes in that county.
Micole Hamilton was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday by Pocatello police who spotted him in a car traveling in the area of Aspen Lane and Gathe Road on the city’s west bench, authorities said.
Pocatello police pulled the car over near the intersection of the two roads and arrested Micole Hamilton without incident. He was the passenger in the car and was not armed, police said.
Police said the adult male driver of the car cooperated and will not be charged with any crime. Micole Hamilton was booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello following his arrest.
Micole Hamilton’s arrest ended an intense Pocatello police manhunt following the 6 a.m. June 24 robbery at the drive-thru ATM.
Police said that Micole Hamilton and Nathen Hamilton robbed two women who were in a vehicle getting money from the drive-thru ATM at the US Bank on the 800 block of Yellowstone Avenue.
Nathen Hamilton was arrested by SWAT officers around 8 p.m. Tuesday at his family’s residence in the 1700 block of Gwen Drive on the city’s west bench following a three-hour standoff.
Police said that Nathen Hamilton was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of dehydration following his arrest. He was treated and released back into police custody at PMC and then booked into Bannock County Jail, where he’s currently being held.
Tuesday’s standoff began around 5 p.m. when Pocatello SWAT officers ordered Nathen Hamilton to surrender but he refused to exit his family’s Gwen Drive residence.
SWAT officers forced their way into the residence and located Nathen Hamilton in a bathroom closet and the standoff continued. Three hours into the standoff he surrendered to the SWAT officers. Police said the fact his family’s Gwen Drive home was very hot because of the heat wave currently hitting the region factored into his surrender.
Several nearby homes were temporarily evacuated by Pocatello police as a precaution during the standoff and Gwen Drive was temporarily closed to traffic.
Police said that Nathen Hamilton was not armed when arrested and no shots were fired by the SWAT officers during the incident.
Nor were any shots fired during the June 24 robbery at the US Bank drive-thru ATM, police said. The two women, who were not injured, dialed 911 immediately after an armed suspect approached their vehicle on foot and robbed them.
The armed suspect fled on foot toward nearby Wilson Avenue after the robbery. Police located security camera footage of this suspect subsequently entering a car in the Wilson Avenue area that then sped away.
Police have not yet specified which Hamilton was the alleged gunman and which was the alleged getaway driver during the US Bank incident. Police have also not provided details on what was stolen from the women. Pocatello police on Thursday said both men will be charged with felony robbery for the incident at the US Bank drive-thru ATM.
In addition to the pending charges in Pocatello and Bonneville County, both Nathen and Micole Hamilton face additional theft-related charges.
According to court records, Nathen Hamilton has been charged in Bannock County with grand theft, possession of stolen property and fraudulently possessing a financial transaction card, all felonies.
The charges for grand theft and fraudulently possessing a financial transaction card stem from an April 25 incident in which a Pocatello woman’s Idaho Central Credit Union child support debit card was removed from her vehicle in Pocatello, police said. The card was used a few days later at an ICCU branch and video surveillance cameras allegedly show Nathen Hamilton withdrawing $300 from the woman's account.
The possession of stolen property charge stems from a May 29 incident in which Nathen Hamilton allegedly stole a local woman’s Ford SUV in Pocatello. The vehicle was recovered a few days later, but the woman’s car keys have not yet been located, police said. The woman told police that Nathen Hamilton forcibly removed the car keys from her hand and drove away.
Micole Hamilton has also been charged with one felony count of grand theft stemming from a May 30 incident in Twin Falls County, according to court records. Micole Hamilton allegedly stole a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta that a Twin Falls man was selling, police said. Micole Hamilton took the Jetta on a test drive and never returned the car and blocked the seller from calling or texting him, police said.
After arresting Micole Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon Pocatello police expressed their gratitude to the community for assisting in his capture.
"PPD would like to thank our amazing community for all your tips and help," the Pocatello Police Department stated via Facebook.
If convicted of the grand theft, possession of stolen property and fraudulently possessing a financial transaction card charges, Nathen Hamilton faces up to 24 years in prison and up to $105,000 in fines.
If convicted of the grand theft charge, Micole Hamilton faces up to 14 years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.
The maximum sentences Nathen and Micole Hamilton will face will likely increase once the aggravated weapons and robbery charges are officially filed against them, authorities said.