On August 4, 2021, at about 0750 the Bingham County Dispatch center put out a call of a hit-and-run driver who had struck a vehicle and left. At 0758 hours, a Blackfoot Police Officer found the vehicle and was involved in a short low speed pursuit. The suspect vehicle crashed and three people ran from the vehicle. The names of the three people are Terrance Knight age 19, deceased; Sinjin Reyes age 23 who is in the Bannock County Jail; and Cecelia Bronco age 22 who was released from the Bingham County Jail.
The investigation is being conducted by the North Critical Incident Team with Idaho Falls Police being the lead agency.
Any one who may have information about this incident please call the Bingham County Dispatch center at 208-785-1234