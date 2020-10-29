The Southeastern Idaho Public Health board increased the risk level for half of the eight counties in the health district on Thursday as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to climb.
During its bi-weekly meeting, the board moved Bannock, Bingham and Caribou counties into the high-risk category, where Butte, Power and Franklin remained. It moved Oneida County into the moderate-risk category, joining Bear Lake.
SIPH Director Maggie Mann expressed concern for the region as COVID-19 cases continue to spike throughout most of the health district.
“In Bannock County, our trend line is on a pretty steep curve and we have been above the high-risk threshold for close to a month,” Mann said during the meeting, adding that Caribou is experiencing a similar curve. “Bingham County has been above the high-risk level now for two months.”
And after months of remaining below the moderate threshold, Oneida County is also now above the high-risk threshold, Mann said.
She supported the board’s decision to enact further health recommendations — not mandates — for local communities. For those in the high-risk category, that includes not only wearing masks, but also limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people and encouraging vulnerable populations to self-isolate among other guidelines.
“No matter the risk category, we urge all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Mann said in a news release. “This includes practicing physical distancing of at least 6 feet, wearing a mask when interacting with others outside your household, washing hands frequently, sanitizing commonly touched surfaces regularly, and isolating immediately if you begin showing symptoms of any virus.”
Other portions of Eastern Idaho and the state are seeing similar spikes right now as the virus spreads.
There were more than 1,300 new and probable cases of COVID-19 reported throughout the entire eastern Idaho region between Saturday and Wednesday. Tragically, there were also 17 deaths during the same timeframe.
A New York Times report this week ranked both Pocatello and Rexburg among the communities of greatest concern amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases.
Rexburg ranked No. 1 on a chart of U.S. cities in which the outbreak is currently the worst, just ahead of Bismarck, North Dakota. According to the New York Times, Rexburg has been averaging 142.3 daily cases per 100,000 people during the past two weeks.
Twin Falls ranked 19th on the list of communities with the worst current outbreaks, averaging 77.7 daily cases per 100,000 people.
The New York Times ranked Pocatello ninth on its list of communities “where there may be bad news ahead.” The report found Pocatello’s new cases increased by 216 per 100,000 during the most recent week compared with the preceding week.
Rexburg was also ranked No. 11 on the newspaper’s list of metro areas that have had the highest cumulative case rates since the start of the outbreak, with 58.3 cases per 1,000 residents.
Eastern Idaho Public Health currently ranks Madison County, where Rexburg is located, as high-risk, along with Lemhi County.
EIPH lists Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton counties as moderate risk. Only one of the health district’s eight counties — Clark — is still considered to have minimal risk.
On Monday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced that the state is moving back to stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds Plan.
“Idaho is at a critical juncture,” Little said during the Statehouse news conference. “This is unacceptable and we must do more.”
There were 961 new and probable cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday. There have been a total of 615 deaths.
Under stage 3, indoor gatherings will be limited to 50 people, and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25 percent of the facility’s maximum permitted occupancy, according to rebound.idaho.gov.
The governor did include some exemptions for political expressions, including polling locations and religious activities; however, such events must still meet physical distancing and sanitation requirements.
Bars, restaurants and nightclubs can also stay open in Stage 3, but all patrons must be seated while eating or drinking and nightclubs can only operate as a bar, according to rebound.idaho.gov. In addition, non-residents entering long-term care facilities must wear masks.
The city of Pocatello has made some changes to its services following the governor’s recommendations.
“Parks and Recreation Department staff will be having Southeastern Idaho Public Health review plans for upcoming activities. If changes are made, staff will reach out to participants,” according to a news release from the city. “Zoo Idaho’s Zoo Boo event will be proceeding as scheduled. Zoo Boo plans have been reviewed and approved by Southeastern Idaho Public Health.”
Officials say they will also continue to limit public access at City Hall. Citizens are encouraged to utilize phone and email options or, if they must visit in person, make an appointment.
“Citizens are required to wear face coverings when entering any city of Pocatello building or facility or riding in public transportation buses,” according to the news release. “Citizens participating in city-sponsored programs or activities in outdoor spaces do not have to wear a face covering unless 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.”
On Thursday, Tracy McCulloch, spokesperson for SIPH, urged people to follow health guidelines to help prevent the virus’ spread, especially as healthcare facilities get closer to reaching their capacity.
“We’re all in this together,” McCulloch said. “We all need to work together on slowing down the spread.”
The Bingham News Chronicle and Associated Press contributed to this report.