Vandals defaced the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial with swastikas, including this one placed on the memorial’s large, bronze sculpture of Anne Frank holding her famous diary and peering out a window, shown on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
More antisemitic graffiti was found in a park near South Walnut Street on Wednesday morning, according to the Boise Police Department. It marks the latest in a series of several antisemitic incidents that have taken place in the city in recent months.
“Our city is being tested by hate again,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a statement. “Antisemitic graffiti was found in a city park this morning. While the graffiti has been removed, a persistent menace remains, which requires action across this community. As we have done before, we need to come together and stand up for our values.”
Boise Police spokesperson Haley Williams said the graffiti was an antisemitic symbol spray painted on the outside of a bathroom wall. She declined to identify the actual symbol out of a desire to not amplify the “hateful message.”
While Boise Police only identified the incident as occurring near South Walnut Street, one prominent park in that general area is Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park.
Maintenance crews from Boise Parks and Recreation have removed the graffiti, Boise Police said.
“We have been in touch with Jewish community leaders since the incident this morning to express our commitment to standing up against hate in our community and conducting a thorough investigation,” Boise Police said in a message posted to Twitter.