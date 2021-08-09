POCATELLO — Unease is mounting among East Idaho police officers as the region confronts a steady rise in violent crime and a recent blow to morale following a shooting last week in Blackfoot that left a Bingham County sheriff’s deputy wounded.
When it comes to policing, those who wear the uniform know the job is inherently dangerous. For Sgt. Val Wadsworth, a 23-year veteran of the Pocatello Police Department, thoughts of those dangers always linger in his mind.
But in the wake of an instance of gun violence against a police officer in a town just 30 minutes north of Pocatello, those thoughts have gotten louder. The incident, Wadsworth says, is one of many attacks officers in the region have faced during the past several years.
“We’ve had a number of officers injured on duty. They get attacked, kicked, spit on, and it seems to be occurring more and more frequently,” Wadsworth said, pointing to the increasing frequency of such incidents as evidence that disdain for law enforcement is at an all-time high across East Idaho and the country.
The police-involved shooting on Wednesday in Blackfoot, which occurred following a police pursuit of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash, has underscored that notion.
The chase led to a shootout during which a suspect shot a sheriff’s deputy in the arm.
One male suspect died during the incident, one was taken into custody and a female suspect, whom police identified as Cecelia “Cece” E. Broncho, was arrested on Saturday afternoon in Fort Hall. Police have not identified the other two suspects and have not said how the deceased suspect died.
Police said the deputy, whose name Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said will not be disclosed due to the nature of his work as an undercover detective, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury and released on Friday. The deputy was escorted by a caravan of law enforcement from a hospital in Idaho Falls back to Blackfoot on Friday morning.
The police-involved shooting is the second incident in recent years in Bingham County to leave a deputy injured. The previous shooting happened in 2018 when Sgt. Todd Howell, an 18-year veteran of the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, was non-fatally shot by a suspect who was wanted in connection with a string of armed robberies and shots-fired incidents in Bonneville and Bingham counties at the time.
Rowland said it’s no coincidence that two of his deputies have been shot within the span of three years.
“We hadn’t had an officer-involved shooting or an officer get shot in Bingham County ever, and then all of a sudden we have two in three years,” the sheriff said.
The shootings, Rowland said, have made him and his deputies more aware.
“Some people take offense to that, you know, that we’re always looking behind us and we always sit in the corner in a restaurant,” he said. “I mean, we have our ways of doing things, but it makes us a lot more aware of our surroundings.”
Wadsworth said the shootings have had an impact on morale among police officers in East Idaho.
“It definitely takes a toll on people’s morale,” he said, partially blaming the national politicization of the policing profession for increased threats to officers’ safety and decreased interest in law enforcement as a career across the country.
“Sometimes officers will talk about it. Other times they won’t,” Wadsworth said of the rise in violence against police officers. “Talking about ‘Defund the Police,’ that’s the kind of talk that causes people to not want to get into the business because it just creates problems that they don’t want to deal with.”
The Pocatello police officer noted a significant decrease in the pool of new police recruits today compared to when he joined the force — describing what has become a familiar story among law enforcement agencies around the country.
“Over 20 years ago, we would have way over 200 to 250 applicants taking the test and now you get maybe anywhere between five to 15,” Wadsworth said.
While he said it will take a lot of time and effort to reverse the effects of the current political discourse surrounding policing, he’s hopeful that people might take the time to understand that police officers are “just regular people.”
“I feel like a lot of the members of our police department, and a lot of the other agencies around, we have a lot of diversity, a lot of people from different backgrounds and from different parts of this area, as well as parts of the country,” he said. “They’re all mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters; they all have families.
“They’re just regular people who enjoy regular things like everybody else. They’re not these monsters the national media tries to make law enforcement out to be. They’re just trying to help people and do the best they can do.”
A donations fund for the deputy injured in Blackfoot last week has been set up through the Snake River Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #35. Donations can be made through Idaho Central Credit Union under the name “Bingham County 326,” and checks can be mailed to the lodge at P.O. Box 1053, Blackfoot, ID 83221.