Shoup area Moose fire

Wildland firefighters on the Moose fire set up sprinklers and irrigation lines for structure protection in Shoup. Similar efforts are underway in the Beaver Creek area.

 Mike Scott / U.S. Forest Service

Weather conditions continue to make fighting the Moose fire a challenge.

Salmon-Challis National Forest officials said hot, dry weather was expected to continue through Thursday, bringing a chance for rain and thunderstorms as well as gusty wind and lightning.

Moose fire fire map

The pink-shaded area shows the burn area from the Moose fire near Salmon. The red border shows where the fire remains uncontained.