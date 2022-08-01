Moose fire pyrocumulus

A pyrocumulus from the Moose fire is seen late Thursday afternoon, July 28, from the Long Tom Lookout, 36 miles west-northwest of Salmon. Pyrocumulus clouds are cumulus clouds that are formed by hot air and smoke being released into the sky, according to accuweather.com.

 U.S. Forest Service Photo

The Moose fire, which has spread over 56,000 acres near Salmon, has been determined to be human caused and is under investigation.

The U.S. Forest Service announced in a Saturday news release that the fire, located about 17 miles north of Salmon in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, was caused by humans. The specific cause is still under investigation and further information will be released as investigators learn more.