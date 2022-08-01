A pyrocumulus from the Moose fire is seen late Thursday afternoon, July 28, from the Long Tom Lookout, 36 miles west-northwest of Salmon. Pyrocumulus clouds are cumulus clouds that are formed by hot air and smoke being released into the sky, according to accuweather.com.
The Moose fire, which has spread over 56,000 acres near Salmon, has been determined to be human caused and is under investigation.
The U.S. Forest Service announced in a Saturday news release that the fire, located about 17 miles north of Salmon in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, was caused by humans. The specific cause is still under investigation and further information will be released as investigators learn more.
About 23% of the wildfire’s perimeter has been contained since it started on July 17, according to the InciWeb Incident Information System. The estimated containment date is Aug. 30.
The fire threatens nearby “residences, energy infrastructure, the Salmon municipal watershed, mining operations, heritage resources, fisheries, livestock grazing allotments, and a variety of recreational opportunities including river rafting,” the InciWeb report said.
There are 960 firefighters, 60 fire engines and nine helicopters working to contain the fire, implementing point protection strategies for at-risk resources. Two pilots died in a helicopter crash on July 21 while fighting the fire.
Great Basin Team 2, a Type 1 incident management team, is managing the fire currently and Great Basin Team 1 is mobilizing and set to take over management at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The Forest Service is holding a virtual community meeting to discuss the fire and plans to protect the municipal watershed at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live and Microsoft Teams.Firefighters continue to employ point protection strategies for resources at risk in the Spring Creek, Pine Creek, Panther Creek, Tower Creek, 4th of July Creek and Moose Creek areas, the Highway 93 corridor, and many other locations, the InciWeb report said.
High winds could expand the fire one to two miles to the east and south by Tuesday morning, and fire spotting across the Highway 93 corridor is possible, the InciWeb report said.