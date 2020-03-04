Fish and Game looking for poacher
Idaho Fish and Game is looking for information regarding an alleged poaching south of Driggs.
Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Rob Howe said Tuesday that he responded to a call of a dead moose just past Broulim's in Driggs on Sunday, March 1. When he arrived at the scene, he observed that the moose, which he estimated to be about a year and a half old, was shot on the left side of its body with a birdshot. He added that it was likely shot about a week ago and that the wounded moose suffered a slow and painful death.
Howe currently does not have any suspects.
Howe said this time of year could be difficult for neighborhood moose that are tired, stressed and hungry.
He recommends that if a moose or any other type of wildlife is becoming a nuisance to call Fish and Game for support.
“I’m here to help people with wildlife matters so people don’t have to take those matters into their own hands,” said Howe.
If you have any information regarding the moose that was shot south of Driggs, please call Howe at 208-390-0634 or the Fish and Game anti-poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.