The streets of downtown Montpelier have been mostly empty amid the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Washington Street was packed with bumper-to-bumper traffic starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, with music from the local radio station KVSI, The Wave, blaring from open windows.
Why? It was the “Cruisin the Drag” night to show support for the many families who have lost family members during this unprecedented time in our history. It was also to show of support for each other during this difficult time.
The Wave put out the message that they were taking requests all week, and that would be the music for the event.
There were old cars, new cars, firetrucks, semis, and pickups. There was even a vintage ambulance. All in all, there were more than 350 cars.
Different businesses joined in the fun. Bear Lake Ice was set up in the old King’s parking lot. Popcorn by the bucket from the Centre theater was sold at $5 a bucket. All the restaurants were drive-in, pick-up only.
People of all ages joined in. Even the local dogs were out riding on the backs of motorcycles or sticking their heads out of cars and riding in the backs of the trucks. Organizers say the community may host the event again, based on the success.
At 9 a.m., horns honked up and down the street to remember those people who have been lost.