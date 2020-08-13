An 80-year-old Montpelier man was involved in a vehicle versus train crash in Bear Lake County on Monday.
Leonard F. Hall was not injured in the accident, but Bear Lake County sheriff’s officials say he was subsequently charged with misdemeanors for allegedly driving under the influence and trying to destroy, alter or conceal evidence.
The incident occurred at the Hunter Hill Road railway crossing in Dingle, an unincorporated community between Bear Lake and Montpelier, at about 5 p.m. Monday.
Sheriff’s officials say Hall was attempting to drive a Chevrolet Blazer across the tracks when he was struck by a Union Pacific train.
The train was not derailed in the incident, authorities said.