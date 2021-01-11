Pocatello police arrested a 31-year-old Montpelier man following a traffic stop earlier this month.
Officers stopped Keldon M. Stumpp in the 1900 block of South Fourth Avenue because his vehicle’s tail lights weren’t functioning. In the process, they discovered his license was suspended and he was wanted on a warrant out of Bonneville County.
Police subsequently took Stumpp into custody, and during a search incident to his arrest, they say they found methamphetamine in his pant’s pocket.
Stumpp has since been charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records.