A Helena, Montana, man was sentenced to a lifetime hunting and trapping ban in Montana after poaching a trophy moose east of Townsend, Montana, in 2019.
Shiloh Berry, 41, was sentenced Feb. 11 in Broadwater County District Court in Townsend, according to a news release sent Feb. 15 from the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
Berry pleaded guilty in the fall to unlawful possession of a game animal, wasting a game animal and hunting without a valid license.
Berry also received a three-year suspension of fishing privileges, will have to pay $12,100 in fines and restitution, and a suspended five-year imprisonment term.
In November 2019, FWP game wardens were tipped off — through a 24-hour hotline — of a decapitated moose carcass abandoned about 17 miles east of Townsend on Blacktail Road.
Near the carcass were distinctive tire tracks and boot prints, according to FWP.
The following April, wardens received another tip that Berry owned moose antlers that he had claimed to find in the same Blacktail Road area.
With a search warrant, wardens found the antlers in Berry’s possession, and boots and tires that matched the tracks where the carcass had been found. During an interview with wardens, Berry confessed to poaching the moose.
The moose’s antlers were 56 inches wide and had a Boone and Crockett gross score of 167 and a net score of 145.