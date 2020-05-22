POCATELLO – Given the uncertainty of the current situation regarding large gatherings and events, NO Limits Entertainment has officially cancelled The Monster Truck Grand National show that was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 4, at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena.
Previously, NO Limits had hoped to postpone the event.
The safety of the fans is everyone’s highest priority. The NO Limits Entertainment promoter, Ed Beckley, thanks everyone for their patience and continued support through the years and is very much looking forward to the future and being able to put on a terrific show in April 2021.
Current ticket holders will be contacted by the Holt Arena Ticket Office in the coming days to refund their money. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Ticket Office Monday – Friday at 208-282-FANS or by email at ticketoffice@isu.edu.
